Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake stößt in neue Sphären vor! Gewinnbringendste Cannabisfirma Kanadas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 Ticker-Symbol: SOL 
Tradegate
05.01.21
15:52 Uhr
99,26 Euro
+0,26
+0,26 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,1499,1815:54
99,1299,1615:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2021 | 15:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Solvay to sell its North American and European amphoteric surfactant business to OpenGate Capital

Solvay to sell its North American and European amphoteric surfactant business to OpenGate Capital

Brussels, January 5, 2021

The Solvay Group agreed to sell its North American and European amphoteric surfactant business to OpenGate Capital, a private equity firm with headquarters in Los Angeles. The sale includes the three main production sites supporting the amphoteric product lines located in University Park, Illinois (USA), Genthin, Germany, Halifax, United Kingdom, and a tolling business in Turkey. The agreement also includes tolling and service agreements between Solvay and OpenGate to ensure a seamless transition and minimal customer disruption.

"This agreement represents another critical step in the execution of our strategic plan as we further focus our home & personal care portfolio on growing specialty formulations and custom solutions," commented Michael Radossich, president of Solvay's Novecare global business unit.

In OpenGate Capital, Solvay has identified a strong buyer for the North American and European amphoteric surfactant business while the sale will generate additional resources for Solvay to invest in its strategic growth segments as part of its portfolio simplification journey. Solvay expects to close the sale by the end of March pending completion of all required social dialogues and regulatory approvals.

Attachment

  • Solvay to sell its North American and European amphoteric surfactant business to OpenGate Capital (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ffd8ec2-77cf-4d3d-9af4-ea4b70bc4af0)

SOLVAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.