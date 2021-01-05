Sangoma Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience with its Wide Portfolio of UC Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sangoma Technologies Corporation with the 2020 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Sangoma's unified communications (UC) portfolio includes the two most popular open-source private branch exchange (PBX) platforms. Sangoma both supports the open-source community and incorporates the shared innovation into its own solutions, including its SwitchVox hosted UC service.

"Sangoma ranks as one of the few remaining competitors in the UC market that delivers a complete portfolio of on-premise, hybrid, and cloud-based solutions. Both businesses and service providers appreciate Sangoma as a one-stop-shop partner that meets their diverse communications requirements," said Michael Brandenburg Senior Industry Analyst, Connected Work. "Sangoma can serve as the trusted partner for service providers, making available any mix of its products and services to network providers looking to offer Unified-Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), SIP trunking, and other communications services."

In 2020, Sangoma reported that over 50 percent of its customers were using cloud-based services across its portfolio. Flexibility, in terms of both technology and license pricing and usage, has enabled the company to deliver solutions that work best for its customers. The depth and breadth of its portfolio make it possible for the company to scale from the smallest do-it-yourself customer to larger provider deployments.

Beyond its own UC solutions and communications services, Sangoma's product portfolio of hardware and software assets, including gateways, session border controllers (SBCs), and endpoints, supports industry standard protocols and interoperability with other platforms, meaning that customers on other UC platforms can still take advantage of the rest of the Sangoma's standards-based product line. Its strategy of pulling together the right assets to offer a complete set of solutions positions it ideally to disrupt the status quo across any number of markets.

"Sangoma is finding success in the challenging UC market through strategic acquisitions, well-executed innovation, and unwavering focus on enabling technology for a broad range of business customers and service providers," noted Brandenburg. "Supported by an end-to-end product communications portfolio, Sangoma has positioned itself to deliver business communications in alignment with highly-specific customer needs."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of deskphones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways / SBCs / telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.