Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge Partners successfully complete acquisition of FreshDirect after receiving regulatory clearance from the FTC

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 5, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge Partners are pleased to announce today that they have closed the acquisition of New York City-based online grocer FreshDirect after receiving regulatory clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Through the acquisition, which was previously announcedon November 18, 2020, Ahold Delhaize acquires the majority share, funded by cash on hand, and Centerbridge Partners is a minority equity investor with a 20% stake. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



As previously announced, FreshDirect will retain its brand name and continue to independently operate out of its facility in New York City.



Frans Muller, Ahold Delhaize's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased that we can now definitively welcome FreshDirect to our family of great local brands. This leading local online brand with a large and loyal following will help us reach additional customers in the New York trade area and further propel our omni-channel evolution. We are looking forward to working with our new FreshDirect colleagues."



David McInerney, FreshDirect's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today marks the beginning of an exciting new era for FreshDirect. Ahold Delhaize will build on FreshDirect's success, ensuring the continued growth of our company, while creating synergy and maintaining the uniqueness of the brand. I am thankful to our loyal and devoted customers, many of whom have been with us since the beginning, and very proud of and grateful for the FreshDirect team, which has worked tirelessly over the years to make our company a leader in the field. The entire FreshDirect team looks forward to working together with our new Ahold Delhaize colleagues."



Steve Silver, Senior Managing Director at Centerbridge Partners, said, "We are excited to start this new partnership with Ahold Delhaize, in which we can utilize our experience in the interplay between logistics facilities and e-commerce fulfillment in order for FreshDirect to grow further."

About Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is one of the world's largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-Commerce. Its family of great, local brands serves 54 million customers each week in Europe, the United States, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 380,000 associates in 6,967 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges.



About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in The Bronx, NY. Principal long-term investors in FreshDirect include Brightwood Capital Advisors, Maverick Capital and W Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.



About Centerbridge Partners

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines-from private equity to credit and related strategies, and real estate-in an effort to find the most attractive opportunities for our investors and business partners. The Firm was founded in 2005 and as of June 30, 2020 has approximately $26 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies to help companies achieve their operating and financial objectives. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com.