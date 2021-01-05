Echemi's 2021 Upgraded Supplier System Officially Launched!

QINGDAO, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Saying goodbye to the complicated 2020, 2021 finally opened a new chapter for us, and Echemi's newly upgraded and revised supplier system is also officially launched!

Stepping into the new year, Echemi (WWW.ECHEMI.COM) will still adhere to the philosophy of serving our users. CEO David Zhang said at the beginning of the platform's establishment: "The platform is positioned as a global chemical exchange,transaction, and service platform, it was designed to serve people in the fine chemical, food and nutrition, and pharmaceutical industries around the world.The Echemi group itself is based Hong Kong, looking at the world, Echemi will continue to accelerate the pace of this platform services covering the world in the future." This time the upgraded supplier system provides in-depth global trade data analysis, overseas users'customer acquisition methods, and latest digital brand promotion concepts. It is expected that in March of this year, the Echemi platform will launch a brand-new Internet product - an analysis of the chemical market in the Chinese market. The product will fully cover the Chinese market. It includes daily and monthly analysis of more than 160 products in 17 categories such as aromatics and olefins, providing users in the fine chemical industry with a window to quickly understand China's chemical raw materials and products.

The upgrade version of the supplier system involves the upgrade of 9 major rights of membership service,including the Main Product Identification/Top Ranking/Priority Recommendation/Spot Inventory/Exclusive Featured Page Recommendation/Enterprise Dynamic Recommendation/Professional SEO Search Engine Promotion/SNS Recommendation/EDM Service/One-to-one Exclusive Customer Service Guidance and Mobile shop on Wechat. According to the membership level, Echemi provides different levels of quality services, striving to expand business opportunities for the majority of online suppliers and facilitate more transactions.

Overseas buyers go online, more oppportunities for suppliers to connect with buyers and complete orders at one time!

Bringing together buyers and suppliers in the chemical industry from around the world, the Echemi Buyer Meeting is dedicated to promoting more cooperation and transactions between exhibitors and professional buyers, and improving the efficiency of exhibitors. At the 2019 Echemi Bahrain Fine Chemicals Exhibition Buyer Meeting, Echemi provided accurate invitation and negotiation services for exhibitors from China and buyers in the Middle East to promote order transactions, information exchanges and cooperation. At the same time, Echemi provides on-site interview reports, online corporate promotion and exclusive services for overseas buyers, truly realizing one-stop chemical foreign trade services.

At present, the global epidemic situation is still severe. The Echemi platform bucked the trend and will set up a special online exhibition of fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals for suppliers and buyers at home and abroad in 2021. From new channels to help domestic and foreign companies create business opportunities, Echemi platform online exhibition will become a breakthrough weapon for foreign trade business in the "post-epidemic era".

The Echemi platform (www.echemi.com) is the world's leading B2B e-commerce information platform in the chemical industry, providing services to more than 8,000 suppliers and over 60,000 buyers worldwide. Echemi has attached great importance to the improvement of the quality and types of various services from the very beginning. The platform is committed to providing all-round comprehensive membership services for chemical companies, integrating high-quality inquiries, global information, efficient customer acquisition, overseas trade, professional marketing and other related services, including the establishment of online marketing channels, online and offline promotion services and online transaction services, etc.

