TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting 05-Jan-2021 / 15:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting 5 January 2021 Following the announcement on 2 December 2020 that TUI AG (the Company) had agreed a €1.8 billion financing package (the Financing Package) with the German Economic Support Fund (Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsfond) (the WSF), Unifirm Limited, a syndicate of underwriting banks and KfW, on 14 December 2020 the Company by publication in the German Federal Gazette convened an extraordinary general meeting (the General Meeting) relating to the Company's share capital and the grant of instruments with conversion or subscription rights to shares in the Company in connection with the Financing Package and published a circular (the Circular) containing a notice of the General Meeting. Any capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning set out in the Circular. The Company is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting of the Company held at 10:00 a.m. GMT (11:00 a.m. CET) today on Tuesday, 5 January 2021, the Resolutions were duly passed. The number of votes cast for and against each of the resolutions under the respective Agenda Item are detailed below. Resolution Votes in favour Votes against Total % of No. votes issue of d vot share es capit wit al hhe voted ld* * No. of %* No. of %* votes votes 1. Resolution 260,540, 99.59 1,084,08 0.41 261,6 44.31 1,5 on the 807 5 24,89 68, ordinary 2 165 reduction of the share capital for the purpose of allocating a portion of the share capital to the capital reserve in accordance with sections 222 et seqq. of the German Stock Corporatio n Act (Aktienges etz; AktG) in conjunctio n with section 7 (6) of the Economic Stabilisat ion Accelerati on Act (Wirtschaf tsstabilis ierungs-be schleunigu ngsgesetz; WStBG) by reduction of the pro rata amount of the share capital attributab le to each no-par value share, amendment to the Charter 2. Resolution 256,576, 97.95 5,359,77 2.05 261,9 44.36 1,2 on the 824 4 36,59 56, increase 8 959 of the share capital pursuant to section 7 WStBG against cash contributi ons by EUR 508,978,53 4 with subscripti on rights, amendment to the Charter. 3. Resolution 256,371, 98.04 5,127,91 1.96 261,4 44.29 1,6 on the 849 0 99,75 93, granting 9 798 of a conversion right in favour of the WSF for the Convertibl e Silent Participat ion and conditiona l increase of share capital pursuant to section 7a WStBG, amendment of the Charter. * of the votes present at the General Meeting. ** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and cannot be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for or against a resolution. Copies of each of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. For further information, please contact: Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ +49 (0)511 566 1425 Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435 Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823 Corvin Martens, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)170 566 2321 Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318 Media Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 6024 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: ROM TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90870 EQS News ID: 1158564 End of Announcement EQS News Service

