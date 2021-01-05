Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today announced the Company has kicked off 2021 with its first in a series of planned advertising campaigns to build awareness for the Company's new Vaycaychella business offering.

Vaycaychella is subsidiary operation of WSGF acquired last year that now represents the Company's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

Over the past three years, Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

The campaign announced today features a video overview of the Vaycaychella's business model and strategy:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRw1uSTKSmc

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71394