Dexion Absolute Ltd - Final Distribution (2015 Redemption Portfolio)

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Final distribution announcement

2015 Redemption Portfolio - USD Class Shares and EUR Class Shares

As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the 2015 Redemption Portfolio USD and EUR Share Classes of:

USD $0.19928 per ordinary USD share issued

EUR €0.11511 per ordinary EUR share issued.

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary USD shares and EUR shares on the register at the close of business on 18 December 2020 (the "Record Date").

The Final Distribution will be paid by way of USD cheques and EUR cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on day 31 December 2020 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Note there will be no distribution in respect to the 2015 Redemption Portfolio GBP Class Shares as the final distribution was paid in 2017

Enquiries:

The Liquidator

Linda Johnson

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com