Quantzig, advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, announced todaythe release of its latest business intelligence success story that sheds light on the importance of BI reporting in the e-commerce sector.

The success story serves as a classic example of Quantzig's BI and analytics capabilities that span different areas, including data integration, data dashboarding, data quality management, and data visualization and reporting. It also offers comprehensive insights into the role of BI reporting and insight generation. However, the crux of it stresses the need for a BI reporting process that can offer in-depth insights into end-user behavior to help e-commerce firms better understand customer needs and identify upcoming market trends.

Challenges faced by the e-commerce retailer included-

The need to boost campaign effectiveness and gain detailed insights into critical business data

Inability to integrate data from various sources with relevant stats to find new sales opportunities

The need to streamline processes and reduce online marketing overhead

The e-commerce sector is on the cusp of a major industrial revolution driven by a rise in online channels. As a result, one can witness more brands venturing into the online sphere to make the most of the features and opportunities that come with it. However, the drastic turn of events and the shift to online retailing have paved the way for new data management challenges characterized by the sudden influx of data. Request a FREE pilot to know how Quantzig's approach can help you make better decisions using BI reports.

How did BI reporting help the e-commerce firm?

Quantzig offered advanced and flexible BI solutions to integrate and analyze data. The process began with a detailed assessment of key business processes and specific requirements of the client. Implementing a robust BI reporting process enabled the client to integrate data from disparate systems and accumulate it in one database for querying, data modeling, and data visualization.

The BI solution also helped the client to-

Gauge and monitor essential business operations in real-time using customized KPIs and reports

Deploy real-time data dashboards to drive decision-making

Reduce marketing overhead by more than 37%

