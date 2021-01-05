DJ Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property 05-Jan-2021 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 January 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") Purchase of Property Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce a further property purchase. The Company has acquired Willow Court, a 22,545 sq ft office building on Minns Business Park, one mile west of Oxford city centre and adjacent to the A34, which connects the M4 and M40. Other occupants of the business park include Oxford University Innovation, Barclays, Savills, Blake Morgan and Knights LLP. The property comprises four floors let to RBS, Dehns, Charles Stanley, Oxentia and the Smith Institute with a weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry of 4 years and an aggregate rent of GBP537,496 per annum, reflecting a net initial yield[1] of 6.41%. The agreed purchase price of GBP7.86 million was funded from the Company's existing debt facilities, resulting in net gearing[2] increasing to 24.4% loan to value. Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said: "We are delighted to have secured this office building in a proven location with a strong tenant line-up. Due to local development restrictions office supply in the vicinity has a history of high demand. The modern and recently refurbished property also has potential asset management opportunities to enhance value and extend its income profile." 1 Passing rent divided by valuation plus estimated purchaser's costs. 2 Gross borrowings less cash (excluding tenant rental deposits and retentions) divided by last published property portfolio value. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jonathan/Nathan Brown www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting smaller lot size properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 Sequence No.: 90872 EQS News ID: 1158655 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=1158655&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=1158655&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)