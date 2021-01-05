Observation status is removed on shares issued by Skeljungur hf. (symbol: SKEL) with reference to an announcement from the Issuer, dated January 5, 2021. The Issuer's shares received an observation status with reference to announcement from Skeljungur hf., dated November 8, 2020. The decision was based upon article 4.1 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if a takeover bid for the issuer has been made public or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make such a bid in respect of the issuer.