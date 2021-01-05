IPinfo.io: IPinfo's latest API Offers Privacy detection on any IP address

The most trusted source of IP address data now provides accurate privacy detection data, updated regularly

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / IPinfo, the trusted source for IP address data, announced today the availability of its Privacy Detection API. This API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic and mask the true IP address.

IPinfo performs custom full internet-wide scans to detect almost 10 million active VPNs. This is combined with data on public SOCKS and HTTP proxies, tor exit nodes, and its own IP usage type classification to determine which IP ranges belong to hosting providers. The data is updated daily, so the results are always fresh.

"With the shift to remote work, VPN detection is a top priority for security teams as companies and employees work at multiple locations and IP addresses," said Ben Dowling, Founder & CEO, IPinfo. "When attackers mask the true IP address, we're able to show the correct IP data to help prevent against malicious attacks."

IPinfo's APIs are trusted by industry leaders all across the world. IPinfo's Privacy Detection API can be used for the following:

Filter malicious traffic by blocking bots and spammers

Enforce content access restrictions by detecting VPNs

Prevent web scraping by blocking proxies and requests from servers

Fight fraud by flagging users who are masking their identity

"As an MDR provider, it's essential that our SOC-as-a-service capabilities include fast and accurate VPN identification, especially as threat actors continue to mask where they originated from while also attempting to blend into normal traffic seen in large enterprises," said Peter Silberman, Chief Technology Officer at Expel. "IPinfo's Privacy Detection API is a key piece of technology we use at Expel to better protect our customers."

For nearly a decade, IPinfo has been a comprehensive IP address data and API provider with flexible pricing plans to meet any business needs. The company handles billions of API requests per month. It serves different IP data types like IP to geolocation, IP to carrier, IP to Company, VPN & Proxy detection, etc. More than 100,000+ companies trust IPinfo's data.

Try the Privacy Detection API today: Enter an IP address, and it will display whether it's using any method to mask an IP including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor usage, or a connection via a hosting provider.

About IPinfo

IPinfo is an internet infrastructure data company that provides the most reliable, fastest, and most accurate data sets via API for geolocation, as well as for company IPs, mobile carrier IPs, and domains. Originally started as a community project in 2013, the IPInfo platform has processed terabytes of data to produce its custom data sets that allow companies to pinpoint their users' locations, customize their experiences, prevent fraud and ensure compliance. More than 100,000 developers and businesses, from non-profits to Fortune500 companies, use IPInfo as a trusted source for security, performance, and fraud detection. Locate IPinfo at ipinfo.io.

Contact:

Kate Campbell

York IE

kate@york.ie

SOURCE: IPinfo.io

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621942/IPinfos-latest-API-Offers-Privacy-detection-on-any-IP-address