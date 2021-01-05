Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.01.2021

WKN: 917251 ISIN: FR0000053837 Ticker-Symbol: AJY 
Stuttgart
05.01.21
15:02 Uhr
19,634 Euro
-0,016
-0,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
05.01.2021 | 18:12
84 Leser
ALTAMIR: Half-year review of Altamir's liquidity agreement

Paris, 5 January 2021 - Under Altamir's liquidity agreement with Oddo BHF, the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020 contained the following:

  • 29,200 shares
  • 379,683 euros.

For reference, the liquidity account as of 30 June 2020 contained the following:

  • 29,959 shares
  • 367,986 euros.

During the second half of 2020, 394 purchase transactions and 441 sale transactions were carried out. The volume of these purchase transactions was 17,423 shares (€313,134) and the volume of the sale transactions was 18,182 shares (€324,830).

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of more than €1.2bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in Continental European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard-Moses

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZpulcZulJianHJrZ5pqmWKXnG9qmGLGmJSaxGVsasmZaZ5iyZphm5nKZm9nm2xu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66678-cp_bilan-liquidite-31dec2020_en.pdf

© 2021 Actusnews Wire
