SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag publishes its 2021 financial calendar

Event Date* Before / After stock market opening FY 2020 Sales January 26 after Stock Market close FY 2020 Audited Results March 31 after Stock Market close 2021 Q1 Sales April 28 after Stock Market close Annual General Meeting June 16 2021 H1 Sales July 29 after Stock Market close H1 2021 Audited Results September 29 after Stock Market close 2021 Q3 Sales October 28 after Stock Market close

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on Euronext Paris, with revenues of around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.



SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity, enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content, increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on products availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

