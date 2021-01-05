Anzeige
WKN: A0JC1Z ISIN: FR0010282822 Ticker-Symbol: S4M 
Frankfurt
05.01.21
18:43 Uhr
36,400 Euro
+0,500
+1,39 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
05.01.2021 | 18:12
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag publishes its 2021 financial calendar

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822 the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today publishes its 2021 Financial Calendar.

EventDate*Before / After stock market opening
FY 2020 SalesJanuary 26after Stock Market close
FY 2020 Audited ResultsMarch 31after Stock Market close
2021 Q1 SalesApril 28after Stock Market close
Annual General MeetingJune 16
2021 H1 SalesJuly 29after Stock Market close
H1 2021 Audited ResultsSeptember 29after Stock Market close
2021 Q3 SalesOctober 28after Stock Market close

Note (*): Dates are subject to change.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on Euronext Paris, with revenues of around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity, enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content, increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on products availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.
www.ses-imagotag.com
SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext Paris
Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

Contact

Shan - Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Sarah Levy-Quentin: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 50 03 84 / sesimagotag@shan.fr

