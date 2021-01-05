Anzeige
WKN: A2JNET ISIN: FR0010722819 Ticker-Symbol: 3FS 
München
05.01.21
08:06 Uhr
31,900 Euro
+2,100
+7,05 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALRAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALRAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
05.01.2021 | 18:12
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KALRAY: LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATUS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020

Grenoble, France, January 5th, 2021 - On December 31, 2020 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to the liquidity contract:

  • 5 480 shares,
  • Cash balance: €240,410.05

Transactions during the second half 2019:

BUY42,906 shares €918,428.98832 transactions
SELL45,126 shares €980,393.08977 transactions

As a reminder, on June 30, 2020, the totals of the liquidity account were:

  • - 7,700 shares,
  • - Cash balance: €178,445.95

Upon implementation of the the liquidity contract, the means were the following:

  • - 0 shares,
  • - Cash balance: €250,000.00

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.

CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS
Loic Hamon
investors@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES-LEIB
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 78		MEDIA CONTACTS
Loic Hamon
communication@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance & communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
+ 33 4 72 18 04 92

APPENDICE

BuySell
Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCash balance
in EUR		Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCash balance
in EUR
TOTAL83242 906918 428,9897745 126980 393,08
01/07/20200004651258
02/07/20201382015684,4741302526,5
03/07/20202681281,882755239,25
06/07/202000041803452,99
07/07/20201100190021001920
08/07/202033977603,6631302522
09/07/20201509501056210723,8
10/07/202053787209,2293236233,9
13/07/20201100192022655035
14/07/2020000860011580
15/07/2020852610176,7921001940
16/07/202031903660,563055936
17/07/2020103687160,6963206264,51
20/07/20201583816408,2131152263
21/07/202031723375,8464007890
22/07/202000082084097,95
23/07/2020118351,972675289,19
24/07/202083827505,614751480,5
27/07/202000063707297,99
28/07/20201100197041112199,75
29/07/202072955796,0151502965,01
30/07/20201054910719,23150990
31/07/20201686316538,27150970
03/08/2020134147790,92801508
04/08/20205150282595229947,81
05/08/202000072775369,56
06/08/202062364590,11240780
07/08/2020000112995871,61
10/08/202053015898,55000
11/08/202041011968,263116094,6
12/08/202031853616,4961623171,51
13/08/202013058872094108,25
14/08/202052033984,712551089
17/08/202042454777,541021999,2
18/08/20201551072,53791549,6
19/08/20202901768,562995897,8
20/08/20203661301,7551573101,05
21/08/2020125505102615286,84
24/08/2020103697739,71776316246,86
25/08/202011128327587,0772465423,39
26/08/202052956352,584609979,7
27/08/2020144519645,463106665
28/08/202062344996,662465304,01
31/08/20202931976,642615559,3
01/09/20201451610885,381551182,5
02/09/20204215451542545384,8
03/09/20201100210062555369,51
04/09/20201250610372,9110205
07/09/2020103276500,89124509007,52
08/09/2020114108231,2832655323
09/09/202041422854,273507085,02
10/09/20205270542831653382,5
11/09/20202150299082254497,5
14/09/20200001266013314,97
15/09/20201483116746,7373406907
16/09/202051152301,2511002010
17/09/202000073116312,21
18/09/202074699397,92223461,2
21/09/20201596218601,81652710304,33
22/09/202021322481,674979800,19
23/09/2020150101031202435
24/09/2020103707432,01000
25/09/202000021502992,5
28/09/202021152285,251271114358,72
29/09/202000032114272,2
30/09/202041102227,0162895889,7
01/10/202084308620000
02/10/20201460811896,37000
05/10/202022504762,5113797298,86
06/10/202052725254,311651261
07/10/202072995793,3911502910
08/10/20205300580521132192,3
09/10/202021392677,724114022637,66
12/10/2020957811630,5711002020
13/10/202073466756,4131292523,36
14/10/2020853710478,96133867684,3
15/10/202072965884,5162394780
16/10/20201453310707,7104519228,68
19/10/202074318618,1104438902
20/10/20203265565215142930772,51
21/10/202063978409,2173196856,81
22/10/202000082906200,81
23/10/2020835576331065414156,68
26/10/202084289108,01947110060,42
27/10/20201693219416,08561612949,49
28/10/20201866313426,4832515120,7
29/10/202051512979,451502985
30/10/202000091703392,5
02/11/202072294645,17741514,6
03/11/20200130264103517255,42
04/11/202000031382832,8
05/11/202052294631,89217347,8
06/11/2020114208345,9973226422,61
09/11/20201452910368,191698919734,74
10/11/202023507070134008125
11/11/202072214573,442906051
12/11/2020103457129,4921442983,2
13/11/2020380165681412942,9
16/11/202023062143206718,02
17/11/202062455246,9972004300
18/11/20205200425515107
19/11/20202096218570,93862112013,99
20/11/20202651264,2542755425,09
23/11/20201157511278,7431653258,75
24/11/20201465212596,3842003877,5
25/11/202053366386,79000
26/11/20201100188014107220697,21
27/11/20201811575,451187417133,28
30/11/202022705448,01956411392,69
01/12/202063486994,883006090
02/12/202000083907939
03/12/2020124929956,7464659510,18
04/12/20205631306,573477265,8
07/12/202012043621102223196,54
08/12/2020655413699,982285221354,1
09/12/202029195848380,6124161640409,53
10/12/202028148635565,031289121612,99
11/12/20201362014334,0383327691,11
14/12/202002656559,6096223585,93
15/12/2020642811206,52498725853,58
16/12/202021141537171,0628109129098,82
17/12/20204200540051102981
18/12/20202657015158,98322581,6
21/12/20200129833348,4802466263,41
22/12/202062646811,21356614701
23/12/2020113158112,0173238356,69
24/12/2020103007764,99102707020
25/12/2020000000
28/12/202000038112230251,81
29/12/2020952414367,612162517496
30/12/202083359837,011360517945,03
31/12/20201236210765,082561718598,48
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZycYZubYW2bmm+eZ5ZpZmlkl5hlyJOWapOdlZRuZ5qamGplxZyXapmXZm9nm2pm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66650-pr_kalray_liquidity_contract_31.12.2020_en.pdf

