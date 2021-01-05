International Endeavors Corporation Issues Statement On Promotional Activity and OTCMarkets Caveat Emptor Designation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / International Endeavors Corporation (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced that on November 30th, 2020 OTC Markets Group made the Company aware of promotional activity regarding its shares and designated IDVV as "Caveat Emptor."

On November 30th, 2020 OTC Markets informed the Company via email that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning IDVV and its common stock which were encouraging investors to purchase shares via an unsolicited email campaign by a source unknown to the Company.

Until informed by OTC Markets, the Company was unaware of the promotional activity. OTC Markets has designated a Caveat Emptor on the stock for a minimum of 30 days, at which point the Company will be eligible for review.

In addition the Company also confirms the following:

The Company or its officers(s) are not involved directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution, or payment of any promotional materials.

Comments made in any promotion materials may not be completely true or accurate and should not be relied on. Company recommends to only use materials filed on the official company website, EDGAR, OTCMarkets and any official Press Releases that the Company disseminates.

The Company after inquiring of its management, its officers, any controlling shareholders (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities), or any third-party service providers engaged and paid by the Company, now confirms that none of these groups have been involved in any way with the creation, distribution or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities.

The Company confirms after inquiring with its management, its officers, directors and any controlling shareholders that none of them have sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days.

The Company currently does not have any third-party providers engaged by the Company to provide investor relation services, public relation services, marketing or any other related services including promotional services of the Company or its securities over the past twelve months.

International Endeavors Corporation has retained counsel to address the Caveat and will fully comply with OTC Markets' policies regarding fraudulent promotional activity and will correct and dispel any misleading information that the Company becomes aware of. We look forward to curing this issue in the most expeditious manner possible.

Additionally, the Company is diligently working to complete their required financial filings and disclosures and fully intends to be current in their financial reporting requirements moving forward.

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623167/International-Endeavors-Corporation-Issues-Statement-On-Promotional-Activity-and-OTCMarkets-Caveat-Emptor-Designation