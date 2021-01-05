Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between Etablissements Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU) (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "M&P") and Natixis ODDO BHF, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020:

259,817 M&P shares

€167,226.29

At the date of signing the contract on 19 June 2018, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:

11,090 M&P shares

€1,271,475.62

Over the period from 30 June 2020 to 31 December 2020, the following transactions were carried out:

861 purchase transactions

799 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

447,694 shares and €711,854.2 for purchase transactions

420,924 shares and €681,561.8 for sale transactions

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

