Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake stößt in neue Sphären vor! Gewinnbringendste Cannabisfirma Kanadas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.01.2021 | 19:09
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Quarterly Disclosure - 05 January 2021

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Quarterly Disclosure - 05 January 2021

PR Newswire

London, January 5

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc
Quarterly Disclosure - 05 January 2021
In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc announces that, as at 31 December 2020, it had no investments in such other investment companies.
For further information, please contact:
Diane Miller
Company Secretary and Head of Funds Administration, SVM Asset Management Ltd
0131 718 5618
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.