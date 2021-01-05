FAST Studios Launches to Accelerate Independent Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Channels

Built by a team of programming, marketing, distribution and monetization experts, FAST Studios offers low-friction path to success for IP holders

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / In a rapidly evolving and growing OTT ecosystem, FAST Studios today launched with the mission to accelerate the next generation of TV by investing in and operating free ad-supported streaming (FAST) television channels. Led by serial media innovator Stuart McLean, FAST Studios creates, invests in and operates ad supported streaming TV channels powered by a dedicated team of programming, marketing, distribution and ad sales experts to simplify the path to success.

The FAST marketplace is putting more demands on the channel owner to take over the functions traditionally handled by networks. FAST Studios serves as a strategic partner to fulfill these demands including distribution, monetization, marketing and licensing. As a strategic investor and operator, FAST Studios supports and operates channels to advance the category and support content owners.

FAST Studios' leadership team and board of directors have extensive experience and background in technology, brand marketing, financing and programming to prove this success model. McLean has made a career out of anticipating media industry trends and building successful businesses that help content creators and brand marketers capitalize on them. McLean invested in and co-founded the streaming workflow platform MuxIP, the software that powers FAST channels. In addition to McLean, FAST Studios' core leadership team includes Charlie Windisch-Graetz, president of FAST Studios, and Kent Rees, as marketing and operations lead.

"The next generation of TV is shaping up quickly as the lines between OTT and linear continue to blur and the audience expectations increase regardless of platform. We are seeing gaps and obstacles for current and future channel owners who need to act like broadcasters to compete," said Stuart McLean, CEO of FAST Studios. "FAST Studios addresses these needs by acting as a strategic investor, operator and distributor of channels, lowering the barrier to entry while delivering broadcast quality channels and infrastructure."

FAST Studios' board of directors and advisors includes lead investors Rocco Benetton, prominent entrepreneur and financier, and Alex Ramlie, CEO of PT Amman Mineral Internasional and private equity veteran. Scott Hemming, CEO of Revolution Studios, serves as an advisor. Michael Montgomery is a board member to FAST Studios utilizing his background as an investor in early stage companies. Montgomery formerly served as a board member of Dreamworks Animation and was President of Montgomery + Co, where he was responsible for the company's investment banking practice leading M+A sales in the digital media space for companies like Club Penguin, Daily Candy, MySpace and BigPoint.

"The FAST category has created unprecedented opportunities for premium content to find new homes in the streaming world," said Michael Montgomery, board member of FAST Studios. "I'm thrilled to work with the FAST Studios team to give media companies and library owners the tools they need and help them find the best distribution platforms and invest in new and existing channels so they have the resources they need to succeed."

As the FAST space rapidly matures, it is becoming increasingly important for channel owners to own all aspects of their business to win. FAST Studios is filling a gap in the OTT space, shifting from the underserved programming that exists now to premium channels. FAST Studios will also make equity investments in channels to encourage their partners to develop more original IP and package it for OTT.

For more information on FAST Studios, please visit www.FASTstudios.com.

ABOUT FAST STUDIOS

