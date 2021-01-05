Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:
15,439 shares
- 16,452,064.40
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,216
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,024
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,411 shares for 38,932,888.59
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 136,973 shares for 35,961,447.08
It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2020, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
3,001 shares
- 9,455,165.14
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,554
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,404
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 201,249 shares for 41,848,983.41
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,235 shares for 44,258,896.49
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- 6,135,798.16
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
2,216
149,411
38,932,888.59
2,024
136,973
35,961,447.08
|01/07/2020
11
1,200
268,080.00
23
1,000
227,040.00
|02/07/2020
4
400
90,480.00
|03/07/2020
17
1,300
296,517.00
|06/07/2020
13
1,200
274,236.00
19
600
139,200.00
|07/07/2020
42
6,000
1,352,340.00
6
400
92,080.00
|08/07/2020
27
1,470
326,604.60
30
2,000
451,960.00
|09/07/2020
7
600
134,382.00
23
1,842
418,576.08
|10/07/2020
11
1,000
226,400.00
|13/07/2020
11
1,000
228,400.00
|14/07/2020
53
2,629
592,366.28
4
400
90,320.00
|15/07/2020
34
2,800
639,604.00
|16/07/2020
18
800
181,880.00
15
1,400
325,920.00
|20/07/2020
7
1,000
238,200.00
|21/07/2020
2
200
47,600.00
|22/07/2020
5
600
142,560.00
|23/07/2020
10
600
142,560.00
7
600
144,600.00
|24/07/2020
47
3,013
714,653.47
4
400
95,040.00
|27/07/2020
10
800
188,320.00
26
2,000
477,840.00
|28/07/2020
19
1,400
332,304.00
21
600
144,438.00
|29/07/2020
24
1,600
379,280.00
17
1,200
286,320.00
|30/07/2020
20
2,200
550,000.00
|31/07/2020
4
|
1,000
247,510.00
25
1,000
254,600.00
|03/08/2020
35
2,000
505,200.00
|10/08/2020
1
500
129,900.00
|11/08/2020
3
500
130,750.00
|14/08/2020
19
2,000
519,460.00
|17/08/2020
13
1,000
261,750.00
|18/08/2020
34
2,000
515,760.00
|19/08/2020
1
200
51,000.00
|20/08/2020
5
400
101,520.00
2
200
51,240.00
|21/08/2020
28
1,400
354,480.00
3
200
51,320.00
|24/08/2020
48
3,800
978,120.00
|25/08/2020
10
600
156,792.00
19
1,200
314,916.00
|26/08/2020
8
617
160,666.80
7
700
183,701.00
|27/08/2020
14
1,189
310,150.65
6
200
52,690.00
|28/08/2020
18
1,194
308,720.64
25
1,600
417,280.00
|31/08/2020
34
3,001
783,711.15
25
700
184,499.00
|01/09/2020
3
200
51,680.00
15
1,400
366,282.00
|02/09/2020
44
1,800
474,678.00
|03/09/2020
86
5,199
1,354,027.56
|04/09/2020
98
5,000
1,261,800.00
11
800
206,920.00
|07/09/2020
47
3,800
972,724.00
|08/09/2020
28
2,700
685,908.00
4
216
56,160.00
|09/09/2020
1
4
1,019.20
29
3,184
825,929.60
|11/09/2020
9
400
103,920.00
5
200
52,400.00
|14/09/2020
1
200
51,840.00
2
200
52,400.00
|15/09/2020
1
200
51,760.00
|16/09/2020
3
200
52,000.00
13
1,000
262,000.00
|17/09/2020
45
2,000
518,580.00
14
800
208,800.00
|18/09/2020
4
400
104,080.00
12
740
194,287.00
|21/09/2020
86
4,996
1,275,129.08
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
2,216
149,411
38,932,888.59
2,024
136,973
35,961,447.08
|22/09/2020
15
800
202,080.00
12
1,000
256,000.00
|23/09/2020
2
200
50,400.00
4
400
102,160.00
|24/09/2020
20
1,200
302,436.00
74
4,400
1,135,288.00
|25/09/2020
4
200
51,600.00
29
1,600
420,240.00
|29/09/2020
7
600
157,680.00
6
600
159,960.00
|30/09/2020
27
1,600
419,760.00
22
1,600
424,080.00
|01/10/2020
26
2,600
698,438.00
|02/10/2020
15
1,000
267,520.00
4
400
108,160.00
|05/10/2020
4
200
53,600.00
4
400
108,480.00
|06/10/2020
8
603
164,619.00
|07/10/2020
18
1,400
376,320.00
|08/10/2020
53
4,200
1,112,748.00
|09/10/2020
34
3,200
857,600.00
|12/10/2020
54
3,000
822,810.00
|13/10/2020
3
400
109,520.00
|14/10/2020
3
400
109,680.00
|15/10/2020
38
2,400
652,752.00
|16/10/2020
30
2,800
769,440.00
|19/10/2020
37
1,000
274,000.00
6
559
155,961.00
|20/10/2020
37
2,400
649,920.00
3
200
54,680.00
|21/10/2020
24
1,600
428,160.00
8
600
160,920.00
|22/10/2020
44
2,603
684,849.30
22
1,600
424,960.00
|23/10/2020
23
1,297
341,707.62
22
1,000
265,800.00
|26/10/2020
45
2,600
675,714.00
|27/10/2020
46
2,200
561,880.00
|28/10/2020
33
1,800
463,248.00
30
2,800
728,000.00
|29/10/2020
17
1,000
257,480.00
17
1,800
469,404.00
|30/10/2020
10
400
102,720.00
|02/11/2020
42
3,000
788,700.00
|03/11/2020
46
2,800
751,772.00
|04/11/2020
74
4,800
1,328,784.00
|09/11/2020
98
4,800
1,352,256.00
|10/11/2020
112
5,406
1,462,160.82
|11/11/2020
6
800
214,880.00
79
5,800
1,593,492.00
|12/11/2020
4
400
110,640.00
43
1,600
447,808.00
|13/11/2020
12
800
221,544.00
|16/11/2020
61
6,000
1,633,800.00
1
200
56,000.00
|17/11/2020
1
200
54,000.00
35
2,600
713,440.00
|18/11/2020
20
1,400
381,276.00
17
1,000
276,800.00
|19/11/2020
13
1,200
327,636.00
13
1,000
275,580.00
|20/11/2020
23
2,000
554,480.00
103
5,200
1,453,296.00
|23/11/2020
15
1,000
278,800.00
15
400
113,400.00
|24/11/2020
47
5,000
1,374,850.00
|25/11/2020
10
800
216,800.00
7
400
110,000.00
|27/11/2020
9
400
108,080.00
13
800
219,680.00
|30/11/2020
40
3,400
947,920.00
|01/12/2020
28
2,400
663,840.00
2
8
2,249.60
|02/12/2020
70
5,000
1,357,500.00
7
800
217,760.00
|03/12/2020
25
1,200
324,636.00
4
400
108,880.00
|04/12/2020
11
800
218,080.00
|07/12/2020
31
1,800
487,440.00
6
600
164,400.00
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
|Total
2,216
149,411
38,932,888.59
2,024
136,973
35,961,447.08
|08/12/2020
2
1,000
273,000.00
58
3,200
881,312.00
|09/12/2020
21
2,500
681,250.00
|10/12/2020
24
2,000
545,200.00
|11/12/2020
47
2,499
670,181.82
6
600
162,558.00
|14/12/2020
36
2,394
635,367.60
13
600
161,040.00
|15/12/2020
24
1,000
263,520.00
42
2,460
656,967.60
|16/12/2020
12
1,000
266,800.00
19
1,140
306,580.20
|17/12/2020
7
1,400
375,200.00
20
1,400
379,918.00
|18/12/2020
25
1,000
268,600.00
15
1,000
271,100.00
|21/12/2020
63
3,400
912,730.00
3
600
161,580.00
|22/12/2020
46
1,800
488,394.00
|23/12/2020
31
2,000
545,620.00
|24/12/2020
10
800
217,000.00
33
1,800
491,760.00
|28/12/2020
10
1,200
327,360.00
21
1,200
330,156.00
|29/12/2020
13
1,000
276,800.00
|30/12/2020
12
800
219,704.00
1
21
5,838.00
|31/12/2020
8
600
163,200.00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005844/en/
Contacts:
Teleperformance