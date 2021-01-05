Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:

15,439 shares

- 16,452,064.40

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,216

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,024

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,411 shares for 38,932,888.59

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 136,973 shares for 35,961,447.08

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2020, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

3,001 shares

- 9,455,165.14

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,554

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,404

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 201,249 shares for 41,848,983.41

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,235 shares for 44,258,896.49

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

- 6,135,798.16

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 2,216 149,411 38,932,888.59 2,024 136,973 35,961,447.08 01/07/2020 11 1,200 268,080.00 23 1,000 227,040.00 02/07/2020 4 400 90,480.00 03/07/2020 17 1,300 296,517.00 06/07/2020 13 1,200 274,236.00 19 600 139,200.00 07/07/2020 42 6,000 1,352,340.00 6 400 92,080.00 08/07/2020 27 1,470 326,604.60 30 2,000 451,960.00 09/07/2020 7 600 134,382.00 23 1,842 418,576.08 10/07/2020 11 1,000 226,400.00 13/07/2020 11 1,000 228,400.00 14/07/2020 53 2,629 592,366.28 4 400 90,320.00 15/07/2020 34 2,800 639,604.00 16/07/2020 18 800 181,880.00 15 1,400 325,920.00 20/07/2020 7 1,000 238,200.00 21/07/2020 2 200 47,600.00 22/07/2020 5 600 142,560.00 23/07/2020 10 600 142,560.00 7 600 144,600.00 24/07/2020 47 3,013 714,653.47 4 400 95,040.00 27/07/2020 10 800 188,320.00 26 2,000 477,840.00 28/07/2020 19 1,400 332,304.00 21 600 144,438.00 29/07/2020 24 1,600 379,280.00 17 1,200 286,320.00 30/07/2020 20 2,200 550,000.00 31/07/2020 4 1,000 247,510.00 25 1,000 254,600.00 03/08/2020 35 2,000 505,200.00 10/08/2020 1 500 129,900.00 11/08/2020 3 500 130,750.00 14/08/2020 19 2,000 519,460.00 17/08/2020 13 1,000 261,750.00 18/08/2020 34 2,000 515,760.00 19/08/2020 1 200 51,000.00 20/08/2020 5 400 101,520.00 2 200 51,240.00 21/08/2020 28 1,400 354,480.00 3 200 51,320.00 24/08/2020 48 3,800 978,120.00 25/08/2020 10 600 156,792.00 19 1,200 314,916.00 26/08/2020 8 617 160,666.80 7 700 183,701.00 27/08/2020 14 1,189 310,150.65 6 200 52,690.00 28/08/2020 18 1,194 308,720.64 25 1,600 417,280.00 31/08/2020 34 3,001 783,711.15 25 700 184,499.00 01/09/2020 3 200 51,680.00 15 1,400 366,282.00 02/09/2020 44 1,800 474,678.00 03/09/2020 86 5,199 1,354,027.56 04/09/2020 98 5,000 1,261,800.00 11 800 206,920.00 07/09/2020 47 3,800 972,724.00 08/09/2020 28 2,700 685,908.00 4 216 56,160.00 09/09/2020 1 4 1,019.20 29 3,184 825,929.60 11/09/2020 9 400 103,920.00 5 200 52,400.00 14/09/2020 1 200 51,840.00 2 200 52,400.00 15/09/2020 1 200 51,760.00 16/09/2020 3 200 52,000.00 13 1,000 262,000.00 17/09/2020 45 2,000 518,580.00 14 800 208,800.00 18/09/2020 4 400 104,080.00 12 740 194,287.00 21/09/2020 86 4,996 1,275,129.08 Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 2,216 149,411 38,932,888.59 2,024 136,973 35,961,447.08 22/09/2020 15 800 202,080.00 12 1,000 256,000.00 23/09/2020 2 200 50,400.00 4 400 102,160.00 24/09/2020 20 1,200 302,436.00 74 4,400 1,135,288.00 25/09/2020 4 200 51,600.00 29 1,600 420,240.00 29/09/2020 7 600 157,680.00 6 600 159,960.00 30/09/2020 27 1,600 419,760.00 22 1,600 424,080.00 01/10/2020 26 2,600 698,438.00 02/10/2020 15 1,000 267,520.00 4 400 108,160.00 05/10/2020 4 200 53,600.00 4 400 108,480.00 06/10/2020 8 603 164,619.00 07/10/2020 18 1,400 376,320.00 08/10/2020 53 4,200 1,112,748.00 09/10/2020 34 3,200 857,600.00 12/10/2020 54 3,000 822,810.00 13/10/2020 3 400 109,520.00 14/10/2020 3 400 109,680.00 15/10/2020 38 2,400 652,752.00 16/10/2020 30 2,800 769,440.00 19/10/2020 37 1,000 274,000.00 6 559 155,961.00 20/10/2020 37 2,400 649,920.00 3 200 54,680.00 21/10/2020 24 1,600 428,160.00 8 600 160,920.00 22/10/2020 44 2,603 684,849.30 22 1,600 424,960.00 23/10/2020 23 1,297 341,707.62 22 1,000 265,800.00 26/10/2020 45 2,600 675,714.00 27/10/2020 46 2,200 561,880.00 28/10/2020 33 1,800 463,248.00 30 2,800 728,000.00 29/10/2020 17 1,000 257,480.00 17 1,800 469,404.00 30/10/2020 10 400 102,720.00 02/11/2020 42 3,000 788,700.00 03/11/2020 46 2,800 751,772.00 04/11/2020 74 4,800 1,328,784.00 09/11/2020 98 4,800 1,352,256.00 10/11/2020 112 5,406 1,462,160.82 11/11/2020 6 800 214,880.00 79 5,800 1,593,492.00 12/11/2020 4 400 110,640.00 43 1,600 447,808.00 13/11/2020 12 800 221,544.00 16/11/2020 61 6,000 1,633,800.00 1 200 56,000.00 17/11/2020 1 200 54,000.00 35 2,600 713,440.00 18/11/2020 20 1,400 381,276.00 17 1,000 276,800.00 19/11/2020 13 1,200 327,636.00 13 1,000 275,580.00 20/11/2020 23 2,000 554,480.00 103 5,200 1,453,296.00 23/11/2020 15 1,000 278,800.00 15 400 113,400.00 24/11/2020 47 5,000 1,374,850.00 25/11/2020 10 800 216,800.00 7 400 110,000.00 27/11/2020 9 400 108,080.00 13 800 219,680.00 30/11/2020 40 3,400 947,920.00 01/12/2020 28 2,400 663,840.00 2 8 2,249.60 02/12/2020 70 5,000 1,357,500.00 7 800 217,760.00 03/12/2020 25 1,200 324,636.00 4 400 108,880.00 04/12/2020 11 800 218,080.00 07/12/2020 31 1,800 487,440.00 6 600 164,400.00 Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 2,216 149,411 38,932,888.59 2,024 136,973 35,961,447.08 08/12/2020 2 1,000 273,000.00 58 3,200 881,312.00 09/12/2020 21 2,500 681,250.00 10/12/2020 24 2,000 545,200.00 11/12/2020 47 2,499 670,181.82 6 600 162,558.00 14/12/2020 36 2,394 635,367.60 13 600 161,040.00 15/12/2020 24 1,000 263,520.00 42 2,460 656,967.60 16/12/2020 12 1,000 266,800.00 19 1,140 306,580.20 17/12/2020 7 1,400 375,200.00 20 1,400 379,918.00 18/12/2020 25 1,000 268,600.00 15 1,000 271,100.00 21/12/2020 63 3,400 912,730.00 3 600 161,580.00 22/12/2020 46 1,800 488,394.00 23/12/2020 31 2,000 545,620.00 24/12/2020 10 800 217,000.00 33 1,800 491,760.00 28/12/2020 10 1,200 327,360.00 21 1,200 330,156.00 29/12/2020 13 1,000 276,800.00 30/12/2020 12 800 219,704.00 1 21 5,838.00 31/12/2020 8 600 163,200.00

