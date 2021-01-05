AnnuityAdvantage: Review Your Finances Now to Keep on Track in 2021

You can cut taxes, build retirement savings, rebalance assets and earn a higher guaranteed rate of interest

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Now's the time to review your finances. You can make sure your savings and investments are aligned with your goals, reduce income taxes, and get a higher rate on your savings, says Ken Nuss of AnnuityAdvantage.

Key steps:

Review IRA, 401(k) and other retirement-plan contributions.

If you haven't fully funded your retirement plan(s) last year, consider what you can afford to salt away.

You may be able to save on 2020 taxes by making deductible contributions to an IRA by April 15, 2021. If your income is too high to get a deduction because you or your spouse are also covered by a retirement plan at work, consider socking away money in a Roth IRA, which has more liberal income limits.

If you can afford to save more in your 401(k), have your employer increase your contributions-especially if you're getting a full employer match.

An annuity is another great way to help your money grow faster through tax deferral, Nuss says.

Review your asset allocation and rebalance if needed.

The stock market boomed last year, and as a result, your asset allocation may have gotten out of whack. If it's too high in equities, make plans to reallocate. It's your overall asset allocation that counts, not the allocation in any one account.

When rebalancing or reinvesting money coming due from maturing CDs or bonds, consider all your options. You may be able to get a much better rate.

Today, most savings instruments like money market accounts, CDs and bonds pay very low rates, even if you're willing to tie up your money for a few or several years. If you've got CDs or bonds that are about to mature, it pays to consider other options.

If you can afford to tie up your money till age 59½ or are already that old, there's another choice that typically pays a higher rate: a fixed-rate annuity. Your age is important because If you withdraw money from your annuity before age 59½, you'll owe the IRS a 10% penalty on the interest earnings you've withdrawn.

Also known as a multi-year guarantee annuity or a CD-type annuity, a fixed-rate annuity behaves a lot like a bank certificate of deposit, with some notable differences. Like a CD, it pays a guaranteed interest rate for a set period, usually three to 10 years. Unlike a CD, the interest credited to the annuity is tax-deferred until you withdraw it.

While CDs today pay less than 1%, a three-year fixed annuity pays up to 2.40% and a five-year contract up to 3.00% annually, as of January 2021. Annuities are not FDIC-insured but are covered by state guaranty associations, up to certain limits, that vary by state.

For an updated list of annuity rates, see https://www.annuityadvantage.com.

A fixed indexed annuity is another choice if you don't mind a fluctuating interest rate. It credits interest based on the growth of a market index, such as the S&P 500. In up years, you'll profit. In down years, you'll lose nothing but won't earn anything. Indexed annuities are suited for people who want to save for the long term while limiting risk without precluding growth.

Make sure your beneficiaries are up to date. The listed beneficiaries on annuities, life insurance policies, and retirement plans will receive the proceeds on your death. Check that they're up to date. Life changes such as marriage, divorce, the birth of children or grandchildren, and the death of a loved one may require updating your beneficiaries.

"If you've been divorced and remarried, make sure your ex-spouse isn't still the beneficiary!" Nuss says.

Annuity expert Ken Nuss is the founder and CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, a leading online provider of fixed-rate, fixed-indexed and immediate income annuities. It provides a free quote comparison service. He launched the AnnuityAdvantage website in 1999 to help people looking for their best options in principal-protected annuities. Ken writes on retirement income and annuities regularly for the Kiplinger website, Newsmax and Physician's Money Digest.

More information, including updated interest rates from dozens of insurers, is available at https://www.annuityadvantage.com or call (800) 239-0356.

Retirement-income expert Ken Nuss, CEO of AnnuityAdvantage

Contact:

Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications

508-647-0705, Henry@Stimps-onCommunications.com

SOURCE: AnnuityAdvantage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623145/Review-Your-Finances-Now-to-Keep-on-Track-in-2021