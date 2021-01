Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today brought attention to the news that 18 analysts are now covering Airbnb following its recent IPO.

WSGF management anticipates that the Airbnb analyst coverage will bring broader attention to the overall short-term rental marketplace to include the short-term rental marketplace ecosystem components WSGF concentrates on through its new subsidiary Vaycaychella.

Vaycaychella is a subsidiary operation of WSGF acquired last year that now represents the company's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

Last week, Greenlight Stocks published an in-depth interview of Vaycaychella CEO William "Bill" Justice discussing the company's current operations and rapid growth objectives with a target $100 million in revenue after the production roll-out of the company's P2P investment app. The interview addresses the recent Airbnb IPO and how it relates to Vaycaychella's business.

The recent Airbnb IPO has brought attention to the burgeoning short-term rental property sector of the overall travel accommodations sector. At the same time, it has highlighted the limited availability of resources available to short-term rental property owners and operators marketing through Airbnb and its peers such as VRBO and Booking.com.

WSGF plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June.

The Greenlight interview can be viewed read in its entirety at the following the link below:

CEO SPOTLIGHT: WORLD SERIES OF GOLF, INC. CEO TALKS VAYCAYCHELLA APP, A BREAKOUT YEAR IN 2021, AND AN EXPECTED $100 MILLION IN NEW REVENUES

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

