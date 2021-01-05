Dieter Dammeier Discusses the Importance of Volunteer and Charity Work

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Dieter Dammeier, a successful attorney based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, believes that giving back to one's community through volunteer and charity work is of the utmost importance.

Dieter Dammeier is a highly sought-after attorney in the Rancho Cucamonga community. Operating his own law firm, Dammeier Law, Dieter specializes in the enforcement of employee overtime rights and real estate law, working all around California to handle such cases.

In addition to his pursuits as an attorney, Dieter Dammeier's passion for social justice has pushed him to travel across the United States to lobby legislators and insist that they improve the rights of workers.

It's that same passion and ambition that has led Dammeier to actively serve as a volunteer for the past two decades, striving to support the essential needs and well-being of the less fortunate.

Over the past 20 years, Dammeier has volunteered with law enforcement as a reserve deputy sheriff, as a judge pro tem with the Los Angeles Superior Court, a Commissioner with the Local Agency Formation Commission, as a fee dispute arbitrator with the California State Bar, and as a member of the board of directors for the Inland Valley Chapter American Cancer Society - just to name a few.

Along with volunteering, Dieter Dammeier regularly engages in charitable giving, having donated more than $250,000 in recent years. He has donated to local school scholarship programs and to other various programs to assist families facing economic challenges, including legal aid programs, food banks, and youth sports. He has also donated to several local political campaigns to increase his participation in improving the local community.

"Through a bit of research, you're sure to find an organization and cause that you are passionate about and that could benefit from your skills or monetary donation," said Dieter.

He added that along with supporting your community, volunteering has many positive benefits that extend to ourselves on a personal level.

"We can make new social connections, learn new skills and feel good about helping others - all of which can provide a positive boost to our mental health," said Dieter Dammeier.

Above all, volunteering can be very rewarding, especially if you are volunteering for a cause that you are passionate about.

"It gives you the satisfaction and joy of knowing that you are doing good and strengthening your community in an area that you really care about," said Dammeier.

To learn more, visit: dieterdammeier.com.

About Dieter Dammeier

Dieter Dammeier is a practicing attorney with nearly 25 years of experience at every administrative and judicial level, including appearing before the United States and California Supreme Court. He graduated from Western State University, College of Law in 1996, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Juris Doctor degree in Law. He is the author of a published article in the Harvard Law & Policy Review (Fading Rights of Public Employees) and current co-author of the Pocket Guide to the Public Safety Officers Procedural Bill of Rights Act. He has also published numerous articles in statewide and national labor periodicals. He has presided over 300 cases as a judge pro tem in the Los Angeles Superior Courts and as a "fee dispute" arbitrator for the California State Bar. He also has experience as a police officer and reserve deputy sheriff.

