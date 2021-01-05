ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Sigma Digital Instrument Market Summary for BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., an emerging leader in blockchain-powered financial platforms, provides its daily digital instruments market summary for Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ether (ETH/USD), Litecoin (LTC/USD).

Market Summary Tuesday, January 05 2021 at 4:03:30 PM ET Digital Asset Pair Price 24hr Chg 7d Chg 24/hr Volume MarketCap Bitcoin BTC/USD $34,015.54 $0.07 $0.26 $66,050 M $632,407 M Ethereum ETH/USD $1,101.07 $0.05 $0.51 $40,790 M $125,666 M Litecoin LTC/USD $158.74 $0.04 $0.26 $9,857 M $10,516 M XRP XRP/USD $0.23 -$0.03 $0.01 $5,499 M $10,269 M Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD $418.81 $0.04 $0.21 $6,460 M $7,790 M Stellar XLM/USD $0.20 $0.24 $0.44 $2,561 M $4,288 M Bitcoin SV BSV/USD $168.07 $0.01 $0.04 $706 M $3,129 M EOS EOS/USD $2.90 $0.04 $0.12 $3,849 M $2,727 M Monero XMR/USD $135.92 $0.02 -$0.15 $1,249 M $2,420 M Dash DASH/USD $89.57 $0.01 -$0.13 $549 M $887 M

About ALT 5 Sigma Inc.

ALT 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance.

ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell, and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5's products and services are available to Banks, Broker-Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services.

