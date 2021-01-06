

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 66,278 units, a 2% increase compared with December 2019. December retail sales were up 12%. Hyundai December fleet sales were down 34%.



Hyundai sold 57,777 retail units in December, with SUVs representing 70% of the total retail mix.



In the fourth-quarter, Hyundai sold a total of 178,844 units, a 2% decline and 155,584 retail units, a 3% increase compared with the fourth-quarter of 2019.



For the year, Hyundai sold 622,269 total vehicles, a 10% decline compared with 2019. Hyundai SUVs set an all-time annual record with 402,661 total units sold, a 9% increase. On the retail front, Hyundai sold 565,022 retail units for a 1% gain.



