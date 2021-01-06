Southern Industrial Careers Center Names Vocational School As The Link Between Welding Employers and Certified Employees

Southern Industrial Careers Center provides employers of welders with resources and federal financial backing to educate and train future welders

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Southern Industrial Careers Center is pleased to announce its vocational school as the link between welding companies and skilled welding workers. The school's students, known as the Gorilla Welders, are trained, certified and ready to be placed into welding and fabrication job opportunities.

To learn more about the Southern Industrial Careers Center and/or to apply for the program, please check out https://southernindustrialcenter.com

The team of experts at Southern Industrial Careers Center know that there is a great demand for welding and fabrication skills in the United States. However, they also realized that many of their students needed assistance in finding jobs after being certified, so they decided to implement internship programs, job placement opportunities and financial resources for them.

These realizations inspired the team to collaborate with welding companies that are looking for highly skilled and trained employees. Their students are trained in an industrial facility that is staffed by only the most highly experienced instructors. With a small student-to-teacher ratio, students receive plenty of one-on-one time with their instructors.

"'Gorilla Welders' are a group of students who have proven to be the best welders based on work quality, attendance, and safety habits. Students perform a series of hands-on welding tests and if they pass all of them, they are certified," explains the CEO of Southern Industrial Careers Center, Eliud Medina.

For students like Josue Julian, completing the Southern Industrial Careers Center courses turned out to be one of the best decisions he ever made. He enrolled into the Structural Fitter program with zero experience in the welding field and committed to building his skills and knowledge. He now works with a subcontractor as a first-class pipefitter. He currently builds offshore rigs, travels with contractors and is paid per diem as they go along. Julian is one of the most successful students Southern Industrial Careers Center has ever had and is "living proof" about how the vocational school is truly effective.

Medina is very proud that in the four-plus years that the Southern Industrial Career Center has been open, hundreds of students have graduated with high placement rates.

"We also help seasonal workers, farmworkers and those below the poverty line learn welding skills. We are passionate about helping the community with job placements and learning new skill sets," Medina said, adding that the school currently works with three financial programs: Texas Workforce Commission, MET INC and a personal credit line service.

Welding employers who are looking for already skilled and trained welders are welcome to call to set up an appointment and further discuss collaborating on financial resources and placement opportunities of trained welders. Qualifying students out of Southern Industrial Careers Center may currently qualify for on-the-job training programs that help the employer refund up to 75% of the employee's wages. These incentives are created by state and federal resources to help employers create a pool of new-generation skilled workers. Southern Industrial Careers Center is at the forefront of making the necessary adjustments to help find a solution to the lack of a skilled workforce. Along with a great educational program, the new workforce also needs great employers to help them propel to the next level.

About Southern Industrial Careers Center:

Southern Industrial Careers Center is dedicated to teaching industrial trades in welding and fabrication, and helping their students receive the best training with financial assistance. One of the key components that makes the "Gorilla Program" different is that students are trained in practical scenarios where they are presented with the opportunity to experience field-like situations rather than a controlled environment of weld testing for a certification. Click here for further information: https://southernindustrialcenter.com/

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

press@victoriakennedyofficial.com

9176799638

SOURCE: Southern Industrial Careers Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623260/Southern-Industrial-Careers-Center-Names-Vocational-School-As-The-Link-Between-Welding-Employers-and-Certified-Employees