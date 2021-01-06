Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program





6 January 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 54.711 of its own shares in the period from 30 December 2020 up to and including 5 January 2021 at an average price of €27.47. The consideration of this repurchase was €1.5 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover obligations from employee incentive plans, as announced on 30 December 2020.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

