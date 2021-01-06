Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Perfekt³: Perfekter Chart, perfektes Umsatz-/ Gewinnszenario, perfekter Einstiegszeitpunkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
05.01.21
15:33 Uhr
0,895 Euro
-0,006
-0,67 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.01.2021 | 07:22
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Targovax grants IOVaxis 3 months extension to the exclusive license option for TG mutant RAS vaccines in Greater China and Singapore

- COVID-19 have caused delays to submission and processing of the regulatory application to initiate clinical development in China

- Due to the unforeseen delays, Targovax has extended the term of IOvaxis's license option by 3 months, otherwise the agreement remains unchanged

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that it has granted an extension of 3 months to the exclusive option agreement with IOVaxis Therapeutics of Nantong, China, for clinical development and licensing of the Targovax mutant RAS vaccines TG01 and TG02 in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore.

On 8 January 2020 Targovax and IOVaxis announced that they had entered into an exclusive option agreement with 12-month validity for the development and commercialization of Targovax's TG vaccines in Greater China and Singapore (see press release here). An IND application to initiate clinical development of TG01 has been submitted to the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), but the application preparation and regulatory review process has been delayed due to COVID-19 related issues. To accommodate the delay caused by these unforeseen circumstances, Targovax has granted to IOVaxis an extension to the license option period by 3 months. Otherwise, the option agreement remains unchanged and in force.

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-grants-iovaxis-3-months-extension-to-the-exclusive-license-option-for-tg-mutant-ras-vaccine,c3264497

TARGOVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.