

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is recalling a limited number of cases of Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit citing the possible presence of undeclared eggs, an allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves Chopped Salad kit with UPC code 0-71430-00035-9 and best if used by date of 01-15-21. The lot codes of the product are B364016 and B364017. No other Dole products are included in the recall.



The impacted products were distributed in nine states, including AK, CA, ID, KS, MO, OK, OR, TX and UT.



The agency noted that the dressing and topping kit (masterpack) designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad.



People who have an allergy to eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product or products containing eggs.



However, the company has not received reports of any illnesses or allergic reactions to date in association with the recall.



Dole Fresh is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.



In similar incidents involving undeclared allergens, Lipari Foods, LLC this week recalled its 9 ounce packages of Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix as they contain undeclared milk.



Courage Production LLC also called back 1,645 pounds of Ready-To-Eat, fully cooked Polish sausage products due to misbranding and undeclared milk.



