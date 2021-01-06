Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL Q4 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC Q4 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2021 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (GMT) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832