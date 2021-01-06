Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.01.2021
Perfekt³: Perfekter Chart, perfektes Umsatz-/ Gewinnszenario, perfekter Einstiegszeitpunkt?!
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
05.01.21
17:35 Uhr
14,435 Euro
+0,140
+0,98 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,59514,66008:31
14,55514,69508:40
PR Newswire
06.01.2021 | 08:04
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL Q4 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE

Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL Q4 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE

PR Newswire

London, January 6

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC Q4 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2021 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (GMT) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832

© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.