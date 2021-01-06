JOYSBIO's COVID-19 antigen test kit is capable of detecting the new SARS-COV-2 strain found in the United Kingdom and the United States

Rapid COVID-19 antigen test can detect fast-spreading new coronavirus strain

BINHAI, Tianjin, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world watches a concerning new strain of SARS-COV-2 first identified in the United Kingdom, one global biotech company has announced that their antigen test kit can detect the variant.

JOYSBIO Biotechnology Co.'s SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit is capable of detecting the new coronavirus strain, referred to as SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01, Variant of Concern 202012/01, VOC-202012/01, or lineage B.1.1.7.

The strain was identified in England last fall and is said to be the cause of a regional spike in cases in the UK. It has also appeared in France as well as the United States.

SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01 is believed to be a more contagious strain than other variants of COVID-19. As a result, many nations have restricted travel from the United Kingdom as the world continues to grapple with a disease that has caused more than 84 million cases and close to 2 million deaths.

The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit from JOYSBIO produces accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. The test, designed to be as easy to administer as a saliva test, uses a small nasal swab inserted approximately 2.5 centimeters into the nostril. The smaller swab is far less-invasive than the longer nasopharyngeal (NP) swab used in most COVID-19 tests worldwide.

JOYSBIO's revolutionary test kit relies on a lateral flow immunoassay for the qualitative detection of COVID-19 antigens in upper respiratory samples during the acute phase of infection. This style of test is widely used internationally for rapid coronavirus screening and diagnosis. The test was clinically evaluated to prove its efficacy.

"We are pleased to report that our popular antigen test is effective at identifying the concerning new strain of COVID-19," said company spokesperson Rick Zhang. "We hope our kit brings reassurance and hope that we will soon be able to move beyond our lengthy battle against COVID-19."

JOYSBIO's COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit is CE-IVD marked. JOYSBIO is currently applying for WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and US FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

For more information, go to https://en.joysbio.com/covid-19-antigen-rapid-test-kit .

About JOYSBIO

JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an R&D-focused Chinese biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies high-quality medical in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) rapid test kits as well as revolutionary customized reagent kits to all parts of the world. The company offers high quality but cost-effective lateral flow rapid test kits, including in-vitro diagnostic lateral flow kits screening for a wide range of targets. Learn more at https://en.joysbio.com. View the company's full product list at https://en.joysbio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/JOYSBIO-Company-Catalog.pdf.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394130/JOYSBIO_COVID_19_Antigen_Rapid_Test_Kit.jpg