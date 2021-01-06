ZandCell Offers UK Mutant Sensitive COVID-19 Tests For The Entire Population In 30 Days

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZandCell, a biotech company with fast and effective COVID-19 diagnostic tests offers its mutant sensitive tests in different variations to the UK government and population.

The entire world has been shocked by the news of the new mutant variants of the COVID-19 virus enabling the virus to enter the host cells more easily resulting in a higher infectious rate. The latest developments have forced UK government to announce total national lockdowns which affect the entire country.

"ZandCell has been working towards the UK government since September. We know that mass testing is one of the key points to defeat this virus. I offer my company's help and test devices to the people and the country of UK. We can produce 70Million tests in 30 days for the UK," said Michael Zand, CEO of ZandCell.

Mutations in SARS-CoV-2 are to be expected. Specifically, the mutated versions have an altered receptor binding domain, which is situated on the virus' spike protein and which allows easier access to the ACE2 receptor in human cells. The messenger RNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna trick the body into reproducing the virus's spike protein - the precise part of the pathogen that has mutated in the new versions.

"We have to wait and see how effective these vaccines are and how long their effect lasts. Only certain existing PCR models can detect the new mutated variants. But all ZandCell tests can detect coronavirus with high accuracy within minutes. All our tests use a triple molecular detection method and are sensitive against variants B117 and 501.V2 as these mutations have changed spike protein which we don't detect in our test devices.

"We have the world's largest production capacity of rapid tests and lately, we have started to use nano-sized molecules in all our tests to increase sensitivity. Our test is 20 times cheaper and requires no specialist to handle. You get visual results within minutes. Our saliva antigen test is really a DIY (do it yourself) test. Very suitable for school children and elderly people. Most people can handle spitting in a funnel which is the only thing you need to do.

"The saliva tests should be allowed to be used in homes and sold on the internet to have the best effect and availability. Decentralized testing is the key.

"We offer a whole arsenal of weapons against this virus. The tests can also be produced in UK in the future for easier and faster access."

ZandCell COVID-19 diagnostic devices:

Antigen (saliva) Antigen (nasal swab) Antigen Flu/COVID-19 combo (nasal swab) Antibody IgG/IgM (blood)

The saliva test is available to order for professional users today at:

https://zandcell.com/zandcell-covid-19-rapid-antigen-test/

About ZandCell

ZandCell is a privately held, biotechnology company committed to bringing to market life-transforming therapeutics and diagnostic devices for patients. The overall objective of ZandCell and its operations is to develop medical treatments in the fields of regenerative medicine, gene editing, and immunotherapy worldwide.

Michael Zand

+46-736779970

info@zandcell.com