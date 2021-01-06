Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) -Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce the Company has launched as of January 4, 2021, a Concierge Covid-19 testing service for the travelling public in both Toronto and Vancouver.

This concierge service is designed for individuals looking to be tested from the comfort of their own homes rather than using government locations and having to line up with crowds waiting to be tested at such locations. The Company sees an immediate need in the market to service people travelling to countries that require proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to travel to or from Canada. This service will also be made available to individuals, groups, companies, and other organizations that would like to have testing completed at a business location or on another site for personal or professional reasons. The idea of a concierge services originated from the work the Company is currently providing to the film industry where many of the high-profile actors requested to be tested in the comfort of their residence on an individual basis.

Testing or documentation for asymptomatic individuals is not being provided through the public health system at any government Covid-19 assessment centres. The Datametrex Covid-19 test is a standard nasal viral PCR lab test and can determine if you are currently infected with Covid-19. Results in 48 hours. You can book an appointment and use the pre-pay option through the Datametrex website. To book an appointment, please visit www.datametrex.com or contact Lena Kozovski, concierge@datametrex.com.

"With many countries requiring a pre-departure negative Covid-19 test in order to travel, Datametrex is proud to be a part of the solution to safely and with confidence reopen travel destinations world-wide. We have provided companies and governments with thousands of PCR based testing over the last few months and believe that testing is one of the answers to protecting global citizens," said Marshall Gunter, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Important Covid-19 Considerations

Note: Health Canada does not advise you to get a Covid-19 test if you do not have symptoms of the virus.

The Government of Canada also warns against travel outside of the country. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Governments that have opened their borders to tourists could impose strict travel restrictions suddenly, which could make it difficult for you to return home.

Under measures from Governments in Canada, all arriving passengers from outside of Canada, regardless of their final destination, are required to submit a self-isolation plan. It must show that returning passengers have supports in place to safely self-isolate for 14 days.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter - CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

