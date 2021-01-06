

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence improves in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The industrial confidence index rose to -2 in December from to -9 in November.



The overall business confidence rose to 97.1 in December from 88.2 in the previous month.



The confidence index in the construction sector rose to -5 in December from -7 in the prior month.



The morale in the services sector increased to -8 in December from -13 in the preceding month.



The retail sector confidence index grew to 10 in December from 7 in the previous month.



