AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 05/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 248.4756 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 688196 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 90896 EQS News ID: 1158757 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 06, 2021 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)