AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 05/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 200.3231 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14779 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 90935 EQS News ID: 1158796 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 06, 2021 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)