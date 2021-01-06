DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 05/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 282.4655 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 537314 CODE: RS2U ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 90915 EQS News ID: 1158776 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 04:17 ET (09:17 GMT)