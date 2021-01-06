Kia unveils new logo and global brand slogan to ignite its bold transformation for the future

- Kia celebrates its new face and slogan, declaring the brand's future transformation

- The new logo features 'symmetry', 'rhythm' and 'rising' elements that embody Kia's confidence and commitment to customers

- Kia discloses new brand slogan: 'Movement that inspires'

- Kia sets new Guinness World Record for 'Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously' during logo unveiling show

- The new brand purpose and strategy will be presented to the world on January 15

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has revealed its new corporate logo and global brand slogan that signify the automaker's bold transformation and all-new brand purpose. The introduction of the new logo represents Kia's ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8836151-kia-unveils-new-logo-global-brand-slogan/

The logo is a symbol of Kia's new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers through future products and services, and the experiences these enable. Kia seals its brand promise by developing the new logo to resemble a handwritten signature. The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia's commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence. The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia's rising ambitions for the brand, and, more importantly, what it offers customers.

"Kia's new logo represents the company's commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation," said Ho Sung Song, Kia's President and CEO. "The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry."

The new logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea. The event saw 303 'pyrodrones' launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized artistic display, igniting and celebrating Kia's new beginning. This set a new Guinness World Record for 'Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously'. The dazzling display can be seen on the Kia Global YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/s61_IsjqLzc

A new brand purpose and strategy to be revealed on January 15

In addition to an all-new logo, Kia revealed its new global brand slogan, 'Movement that inspires'. Details on Kia's new brand strategy, including brand purpose and philosophy as well as application to Kia's future product line-up, will be shared through the digital 'New Kia Brand Showcase' event to be held at 09:00 Korean Standard Time on Friday January 15, 2021 (01:00 CET, January 15 / 16:00 PST, January 14). The event can be viewed on the Kia Global YouTube channel.

The launch of the new logo follows the announcement of Kia's 'Plan S' long-term business strategy in 2020. Under Plan S, Kia, among other objectives, has the ambition to take a leading position in the global car market. This is focused on popularizing electric vehicles and introducing a broad range of mobility services, tailored to meet the needs and tastes of individuals and local markets.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com