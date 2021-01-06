

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue producer price data. Eurozone producer prices are forecast to fall 2.2 percent annually in November after easing 2 percent in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it was steady against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.91 against the yen, 1.0817 against the franc, 1.2337 against the greenback and 0.9044 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



