Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 05-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.12p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.13p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563