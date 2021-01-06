YOYO Finance: Kickoff the DeFi Journey with YOYO FINANCE - Their Token Sale Is Live

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / YOYOFI announced that they are proud to introduce to their beloved community the financial services project aimed to replace the traditional banking system.

YOYO FINANCE is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, Staking & Farming services and Insurance together with their own DEX called YOYOSWAP and their own LaunchPad where legitimate projects in the DeFi space can launch their new vetted projects with contract audits, locked liquidity and locked dev tokens in time release smart contracts.

Whereas other DeFi protocols rely upon minting new tokens to sustain their staking and farming rewards, YOYOFI has allocated tokens for these products which will be replenished with fees generated by the ecosystem. YOYOFI also has a deflationary burn mechanism built into the platform that will ultimately reduce the total supply to just 9,730 tokens. YOYOFI's mission is to clean up the DeFi space by de-risking the purchase of new projects by performing due diligence vetting and requiring adherence to the same protocols that YOYOFI itself adhered to on their launch.

YOYOAPP: It is a decentralized mobile application of YFI.The platform aggregates multiple protocols. When users deposit, the platform will automatically allocate user funds to the current agreement with the highest revenue, and give users a name In order to prove the rights and interests of YOFI Token, users can withdraw their original deposited tokens and corresponding income through YOFI Token.

YOFI TOKEN

is the backbone of the YOYOFI platforms.

YOFI will allow holders to vote on the protocol, access DeFi services and earn extra rewards and the Right to receive a portion of YOFI ecosystem's profits.

There's a very limited supply of YOFI tokens. The maximum supply can never exceed 13,000 YFI tokens will be distributed to the community through airdrops and pre-sale events.

PRESALE REWARDS & LISTING PRICE

1 ETH = 3 YOFI + 0.8 YOFI Bonus + Airdrop Rewards ( Uniswap Listing Price: 1 YOFI = 3.5 ETH )

CONFIRMED EXCHANGES:

UNISWAP, COINTIGER, 1INCH, KUCOIN , HOTBIT , MERCATOX AND MORE TOP 10 CMC EXCHANGES COMING SOON

PRESALE: 4,000 YOFI (UNSOLD TOKENS WILL BE BURNED) UNISWAP LIQUIDITY: 2000 YOFI (LOCKED IN UNICRYPT FOR 3 YEARS)

AIRDROP: 2,600 YOFI TEAM: 800 YOFI (LOCKED FOR 24 MONTH) DEVELOPMENT: 2,600 YOFI (VESTED FOR 2 YEARS)

MARKETING: 1,000 YOFI (VESTED FOR 12 MONTHS)

Once presale is over. 50% of the raised funds will be locked in Uniswap liquidity.

Similarly, 10% of the raised funds shall be used too buyback and burn YOFI tokens after presale.

This action will prevent people from dumping.

Presale link: https://yoyofi.com/presale/

ETH Sale Address: 0xd19c571e5C7B35f19CE62c5C480eA18fd3976D1f

Media contact

Company: YOYO Finance

Contact: Genifer

E-mail: genifer@yoyofi.com

Website: https://yoyofi.com/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/yoyo_finance

Telegram: https://t.me/yoyofinancenews

