DJ ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s)

ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND (RUSB) ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2021 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.52070000 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 769000 CODE: RUSB ISIN: LU1483649825 ISIN: LU1483649825 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSB Sequence No.: 90951 EQS News ID: 1158822 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 06:20 ET (11:20 GMT)