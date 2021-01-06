Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com) ("The Company", "SBEV"), a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, is pleased to announce it has acquired Copa Di Vino (www.copadivino.com) from its founder James Martin who is known for his two time turndown of multiple offers on NBC's popular 'Shark Tank' a decade ago. Since then, the Company has generated tens of millions of dollars in revenues and SBEV execs are confident the brand and its unique packaging hold tremendous potential for growth and expansion.





Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Founder James Martin comes from a family of Oregon farmers that have lived and worked on their farm for seven generations. James took his passion for wine and a background in technology to create Copa Di Vino, which means, "a glass of wine." With this, he developed a new technology that would allow winemakers to package wine in a revolutionary manner, and consumption of wine easier and more accessible for wine lovers.





SBEV CEO Robert Nistico comments, "The acquisition adds a remarkable revenue stream to Splash's bottom line and includes Copa Di Vino's proprietary packaging technology, an innovation suitable for a number of applications across the Company's growing portfolio of beverage brands and industry solutions."





The acquisition notably includes additional distribution within the Anheuser-Busch Network and 13,000 retail locations across various chains, in addition to e-commerce outlets.

Dubbed by NBC as "probably the most infamous entrepreneur ever to enter 'The Tank", noting the product was a hit with the sharks, but Martin held strong on his potential valuation and turned the 'Sharks' down twice.





SBEV CEO Robert Nistico stated, "We are extremely excited and proud to add Copa di Vino to the SBG portfolio of brands. In addition to numerous retail/off premise opportunities, Copa is perfectly suited for today's on premise/restaurant & hotel environment of curbside pickup. Copa Di Vino offers an outstanding quality product not normally found in the single serve wine segment."

Nistico adds, "As the large venue segment reopens for sports, concerts and other live audience events, we expect to capture meaningful sales volume as this packaging is a perfect fit for stadiums, theaters and other large venues, and the patented packaging technology is not limited to wine. We anticipate making use of the versatile utility here in a very big way as market opportunities continue to emerge and resurface."

INDUSTRY NEWS & TRENDS

Brandy Rand, COO of the Americas at IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, sees the small-getting-bigger trend as a reflection of several general consumer trends, including "convenience, experience, portion control, sustainability and quality for value." It is also a sign that wine is joining America's mainstream beverage consumption habits. Consumers today are more relaxed about wine in general, which extends to greater openness to 'unfussy' eco-friendly packaging.



Rand notes, "Single-serve has been the primary package size for beer, malt-beverage, soft drinks and water, but over the past few years, spirits and wine have also seen growth in small sizes. For wine, new product innovation and wider availability has spurred consumer interest in alternative packaging."

According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, wines packaged in sizes 500ml and below are all growing faster than table wine.



The single-serve adult beverage category - cans, boxes and plastic bottles - had been gaining traction in recent years, as its portable, non-breakable nature made it suited for outdoor events and public gatherings. With such drinking occasions on hold for pandemic safety, retailers have started dedicating more space to the products. In municipalities that have relaxed their alcohol sales laws, the products may now be delivered and are available for curbside pickup.

"In wake of COVID-19, many consumers are unable to experience premium cocktails at bars and restaurants," said Holly McHugh, marketing associate, Imbibe, Inc., Niles, Ill. "There's a lot of growth potential for premium RTD cocktails that offer a similar premium drinking experience at home."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

About Copa Di Vino:

Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Founder and owner, James Martin discovered the concept on a bullet train adventure through the south of France. A year later he brought the technology to his hometown of The Dalles, Oregon located in the majestic Columbia River Gorge. His passion for wine led to Copa Di Vino - wine in a glass - a ready to drink wine glass that could go anywhere without the need for a bottle, corkscrew or glass. Just open and enjoy! Wine is no longer trapped in the bottle!

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

954-745-5815

