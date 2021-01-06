Cloudflare named as a 2020 Technology Leader in the Bot Management Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Cloudflare as a 2020 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Bot Management market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Cloudflare and 9 other vendors by evaluating each company's product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning. It also provides strategic insights on the ranking of participating vendors in relation to their competitors along several axis, representing a range of performance parameters, coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact.

According to the research " SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2020 ", a majority of the bot management tools available generally offer basic capabilities to detect bad bots and prevent automated bot attacks. However, the breadth and depth of functionalities differ between different vendors' offerings. Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, Bot Management vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. The primary differentiators to evaluate bot management tools include the sophistication of attack detection techniques, ability to detect advanced humanlike bots, robust threat research and intelligence to capture emerging bot trends, the sophistication of attack prevention, detection accuracy and scalability, integration & interoperability, technology vision, and roadmap.

Cloudflare is an innovative and leading provider of bot management. The company's bot management platform supports a diverse range of solution areas, including global threat intelligence, multiple detection engines, security and performance products integration, quick mitigation, rich analytics, and feedback loops. Cloudflare's next generation bot management solution leverages machine learning, behavioural analysis, threat intelligence, verified bots, and fingerprinting across a vast network of Internet resources to identify and prevent bad bots. The platform enables users to protect mobile applications from impersonation and emulation attacks without using mobile SDK. Additionally, Cloudflare can secure APIs that are accessed via a web browser, protect and prevent users' sites from malicious bot traffic with the help of automatic whitelisting and configuration flexibility.

According to Sachin Birajdar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions "Cloudflare offers an AI-driven and fully integrated bot management platform with its security and performance solutions, including WAF, DDoS protection, and CDN enabling organizations to manage bots and malicious traffic with greater efficiency and agility. Cloudflare's bot management solution utilizes multiple detection methods, like behavioral analysis, machine learning, and fingerprinting for accurate detection of malicious bots. With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Cloudflare is positioned amongst the 2020 technology leader in the global bot management market."

According to Jen Taylor, SVP and Chief Product Officer at Cloudflare, "Undetected malicious bots can damage a brand, steal sensitive information, and negatively impact a business's revenue, all while damaging the experience of real end users. The recognition of Cloudflare as a leader in the bot management market is a reflection of our continued commitment to help our customers stop bad bots with speed, accuracy, and threat intelligence at scale."

About Cloudflare:

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

