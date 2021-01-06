DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 05/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.8580 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 847250 CODE: LOUF ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF Sequence No.: 90957

January 06, 2021 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)