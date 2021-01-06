KR1 plc - Portfolio Update: FunFair

6 January 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Portfolio Update: FunFair

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has sold its remaining holding of FUN tokens in the FunFair ("FUN") project, at an average price of US$0.02027 per FUN token, generating proceeds of US$1,281,608.60. The FUN tokens were acquired at an average price of USD $0.00667 per FUN during the project's initial funding round.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"With the recent market activity and the rather mature stage of technical development of the FunFair project, it was the right time to look to other opportunities and capitalise on the speed of innovation in the wider blockchain ecosystem. FunFair has been a successful investment for KR1 as one of the earliest supporters of the team, and we continue to be impressed by their continued level of innovation and experience in the gaming world."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Simon Nicol

+44 (0)16 2467 6716



simon@KR1.io Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7469 0930 Nominis Advisory Ltd

Angus Campbell (PR Adviser)

pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.