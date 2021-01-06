WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 5 January 2021 was 3690.93p (ex income) 3698.85p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

06 January 2021