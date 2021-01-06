Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announced today the winners of the sixth annual "GaN Systems Cup" China Power Supply Society (CPSS) design competition at an awards ceremony at the CPSS Conference on December 21, 2020. The competition challenges top engineering teams from China's leading universities to design new or improved power electronics systems using GaN power transistors. Six engineering teams were awarded for their GaN-based AC/DC converter designs.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Winners of the sixth annual "GaN Systems Cup" China Power Supply Society (CPSS) design competition were announced at an awards ceremony at the CPSS Conference on December 21, 2020.

This year's challenge was to design a high efficiency and high-power density bidirectional AC/DC converter using GaN Systems 650V GS66502B transistor.

Six winners were announced at the ceremony. The grand prize was awarded to Heilongjiang University of Science & Technology.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including consumer electronics, data center servers and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

Contacts:

Mary Placido

4152183627

mary@triercompany.com

Source: GaN Systems

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71472