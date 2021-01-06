Slinger Bag agrees distribution deal with the Fais Group, one of Greece's leading distributors of sports brands

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for ball sports and an artificial intelligence analytics platform with an initial business focus on the global tennis market, is pleased to announce a five-year distribution agreement with the Fais Group, one of Greece's most established distributors and e-tailers of major sporting brands.

Under the terms of the new partnership, the Fais Group will be the exclusive Greece distributor for the innovative, new, critically acclaimed Slinger Bag tennis ball launcher that launched in Spring 2020 and is taking the global tennis market by storm. Slinger Bag will be launched to Greek consumers from February 2021.

Tennis is growing in popularity in Greece, not least because of the international success of both Stefanos Tsitsipas, the youngest player ranked in the top 10 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), and Maria Sakkari who reached her career-high singles ranking of No. 20 in February 2020. The Fais Group are enthusiastic about the potential of the innovative Slinger Bag product to increase play frequency across the Greek market as well as honing the skills and fitness of tennis players of all ages and abilities.

The Fais Group of Companies was established in 1978 and in addition to distributing major sports brands such as Puma and Under Armour, has a comprehensive established sports distribution network including both retail outlets and a number of e-stores including the powerful E-tennis operation. The Fais Group also has a number of other commercial interests in the retail/wholesale sector of apparel, footwear, cosmetics & accessories categories as well as in the real estate, hospitality, food & beverage and online shopping sectors. The Group prides itself on bringing powerful and innovative brands to Greek consumers, focusing on strong co-operations with key wholesalers and building long-term commercial relationships.

The new announcement follows recent strategic Slinger Bag distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets including Japan, UK & Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Switzerland, and all four Scandinavian markets. Slinger Bag now has a footprint in all continents of the world.

Slinger Bag is an impressively affordable tennis ball launcher that enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger Bag is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle.

"The Fais Group are a serious player in the Greek sports market with an impressive portfolio of iconic sports brands and we are really delighted to be partnered with them," said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. "Their expertise and multi-channel network including stores and e-stores will give Slinger Bag the best opportunity to quickly reach tennis players throughout Greece and help us maintain our phenomenal global momentum since launch earlier this year."

According to Antonis Theodorou of the Fais Group, "We fully appreciate the market potential of the Slinger Bag product and believe we are best placed to introduce and communicate this innovation to tennis enthusiasts in Greece. We share values with the Slinger Bag management team and a vision for how Slinger Bag can be marketed, and I am sure Slinger Bag will prove to be as successful in Greece as it already has proved to be in key tennis markets around the world."

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

For the latest information on when Slinger Bag will be available in Greece please sign up using this form.

