Santa Cruz, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - KindPeoples Recreational Cannabis Dispensary, the largest dispensary of premium cannabis products in Santa Cruz County is proud to announce that together with eleven brand partners, more than $10,000 was raised for Fire Relief in California, which experienced its worst wildfire season on record in 2020 with more than 4 million acres burned and required the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents during the height of its ferocity. In total, $10,464 was raised during KindPeoples Fire Relief program in October and November, in addition to a 25 percent discount offered to all local evacuees, resulting in nearly $30,000 in customer savings. A portion of proceeds from the sale of select items from the following brands: Heavy Hitters, Dollar Dose, Kanha Treats, Chemistry, Big Pete's Treats, Buddies, Sensi, Yummi Karma, Papa & Barkley and SC Roots went to organizations that support first responders and communities impacted by the wildfires. "The wildfires this year touched close to home. The CZU Lightning Complex Fire raged within our county borders, destroying homes, displacing families and filling our sky with ash and smoke for weeks," said Khalil Moutawakkil, KindPeoples Co-CEO. "We are thankful to our brand partners and our customers for rallying together to support the courageous first responders on the front lines and community members left scarred by this devastation." On Wednesday, Dec. 23, California's predominant fire-fighting force, Cal Fire announced that the CZU Lightning Complex fires that burned in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties are now officially 100 percent contained, more than four months after a series of lightning strikes ignited a blaze that would leave one person killed and more than 900 homes destroyed. "We are a Santa Cruz based brand and our community comes first and foremost," said Pete Feurtado Jr., CEO of Big Pete's Treats. "Multiple members of our team were displaced but luckily none of us lost our homes. KindPeoples Fire Relief program moved us to help those that were not so lucky." In a year defined by crisis, the cannabis industry cemented its place in society as a valued essential business sector and a source of relief for many isolated from family and friends.

"We are so grateful that we are able to continue to provide products that our consumers rely on during this time that it is needed the most," said Kirstie Price, Regional Territory Manager for Heavy Hitters. "Among all of the counties we've been able to work closely with, Santa Cruz has definitely been one of the strongest. We are so proud to be a part of this community and feel it is our duty to give back and get involved wherever we can." Normalizing the cannabis experience and supporting initiatives that positively impact the community and environment are an integral part of KindPeoples company ethos. In 2020, KindPeoples launched KindPeoples Cares, a program that supports local nonprofits and during the holiday season customers and employees generously donated to Adopt-a-Family. KindPeoples is locally owned and operated, independently-funded, with two locations in Santa Cruz, California: 533 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, 95060 and 3600 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, 95062. Founded in 2014, KindPeoples was the first state-licensed cultivator, manufacturer, distributor, retailer and micro-business in Santa Cruz.

