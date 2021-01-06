Animal Intestinal Health Market worth $4.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Animal Intestinal Health Market by Additive (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Phytogenics, Immunostimulants), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Other Livestock), Form (Dry, Liquid), Source, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Animal Intestinal Health Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach a value of USD 4.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in the production of compound feed, an increase in demand for animal protein among consumers, growing incidences of intestinal disorders among livestock species. The shift towards natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to the increase in awareness about feed and food safety is also among the opportunities which aid in driving the growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137766321

Probiotics, by additive, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for animal intestinal health, by additive, has been segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics, and immunostimulants. Probiotics account for the largest market during the forecast period owing to the large pool of products available in the market. Livestock breeders are well aware of the benefits of adding probiotics to the diets of animals, such as higher productivity, better feed intake, higher immunity, and better intestinal health. Compared to plant-based sources, microbial sources are relatively cost-effective, which also makes it a preferred option among livestock breeders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Animal Intestinal Health Market"

231 - Tables

54 - Figures

229 - Pages

Poultry, by livestock, is estimated to hold the largest share in the animal intestinal health market during the forecast period

The poultry segment accounts for the largest share and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in demand for poultry meat and other byproducts across the globe. The most effective way of achieving higher production among poultry species is by bettering the intestinal health of these livestock species. With better gut health, the feed intake, metabolism, reproductive health, and performance becomes better due to which the market for animal intestinal health products such as probiotics and phytogenics, among others is growing.

Microbial, by source, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Microbial sources account for the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to larger pool of products available which are sourced from bacteria, fungi, algae, and yeast. Microbial sources are used in the manufacture of products such as probiotics and immunostimulants. The market for microbial-based products is well-established, while that of plant-based sources such as phytogenics and certain prebiotics is still growing. Amino acids are considered an ideal chelator due to their ability to be easily absorbed in the animal body.

Dry, by form, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The dry form of animal intestinal health products is highly preferred among livestock breeders as it is easier to mix with compound feed. It is also known to have longer shelf-life and is known to have lower costs incurred while transporting from one location to another. Furthermore, the liquid form of intestinal health products have specified ratios when mixed with feed and the lack of awareness among the livestock breeders would make it difficult to prepare the solutions. These factors propel the growth of the dry form of animal intestinal health products.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=137766321

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for meat and meat products in developing and developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The USDA is of the view that factors such as increasing disposable income, increase in population, and rapid urbanization have significantly aided in the growth of the market in this region. With the westernization of diets in the various countries in Asia Pacific, the demand for better quality meat has been growing which calls for the need to improve the overall health and productivity of livestock species which further drives the growth of the animal intestinal health market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the animal intestinal health market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Cargill, Incorporated (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Nutreco N.V (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Bluestar Adisseo (China), Alltech (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Biorigin (Brazil), AB Vista (UK), Land O' Lakes (US), Lesaffre (France) Calpis Co., Ltd (Japan), Unique Biotech (India), Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition (Germany), and Pure Cultures (US).

Related Reports:

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets), Source (Bacteria [Lactobacilli, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Bifidobacteria] and Yeast & Fungi), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/probiotics-animal-feed-market-85832335.html

Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Antioxidants), Livestock, Form, Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-additives-market-870.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Feed and Animal Nutrition Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/animal-intestinal-health-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/animal-intestinal-health.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg